Los Lonely Boys coming to Vina Robles Amphitheatre 

Tickets go on sale this Friday

– Los Lonely Boys, the family music trio from Texas, will be performing at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 11, at 7:30 p.m. as part of their Brotherhood Tour. Tickets for the show will be available on Ticketmaster starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Family has always been central to Los Lonely Boys. Brothers Henry, Jojo, and Ringo Garza have been playing together and touring since their teenage years. Three years ago, they took a break to focus on their own growing families, but they returned to the road in Summer 2022 alongside The Who. They have been making music together for 17 years and are currently working on their newest album.

The Garza brothers’ success story began in San Angelo, Texas, where they formed a band and got signed to a major label. They became worldwide stars with their bluesy “Texican rock & roll” sound, selling 2.5 million records, winning a Grammy, and receiving five more Grammy nominations during their career.

Their father, Enrique “Ringo” Garza Sr., played conjunto with his brothers before forming a band with his sons. They moved to Nashville when the brothers were still teenagers in hopes of making it big, but their success came after returning to Texas and playing clubs in Austin in the early 2000s. Willie Nelson’s nephew heard some demos and showcased them at Farm Aid, fronted recording time at his famed Pedernales Studio, and even guested on their album.

Their debut album, Los Lonely Boys, released in 2003 on Or Records and later picked up by Epic, featured the hit single “Heaven.” The album sold over 2 million copies, earned them a Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group, and spent 76 weeks on the Billboard Top 200 album chart.

Los Lonely Boys’ rise to fame was chronicled in the documentary Cottonfields and Crossroads, directed by fellow San Angelo native Hector Galán. They also had the opportunity to guest on Carlos Santana’s album All That I Am in 2005.

Now, with plans to release a new album in 2023, Los Lonely Boys are entering a new era of their career. Don’t miss their performance at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Aug. 11. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10.