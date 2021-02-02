Los Padres National Forest lifts fire restrictions

–Snow and rain across Los Padres National Forest has provided sufficient moisture to reduce fire restrictions on the forest effective immediately.

Under the reduced fire restrictions, campfires and charcoal barbeques will be allowed in all areas of the forest. A California Campfire Permit is required to build a campfire outside of a designated campfire use site. Permits are available for free download from https://www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf. A list of campfire use sites is available at all forest offices.

Visitors who construct wood or charcoal fires outside of designated campfire use sites also must clear all flammable material for a minimum of five feet in all directions; have a shovel available for preparing and extinguishing the fire; have a responsible person in attendance at all tin, and extinguish the fire with water, using the “drown, stir and feel” method.

The following restrictions will remain in effect:

Spark arresters are required on all off-highway vehicles, chainsaws, and other internal combustion engines and equipment;

A permit is required for all welding, grinding, cutting, or use of explosives;

Tracer ammunition is prohibited at all times;

Fireworks are always prohibited in Los Padres National Forest;

The Dolan Fire burn perimeter remains closed to public entry under a revised closure order;

Recreational target shooting is prohibited in all areas of Los Padres National Forest except for the Winchester Canyon Gun Club and the Ojai Valley Gun Club that are under special use permits.

For additional information, visit the forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/Ipnf/home.

