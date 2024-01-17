Lost ’80s Live retro tour coming to Paso Robles

Tickets go on sale Friday

– Lost ’80s Live, the retro tour commemorating its 22nd anniversary, is set to grace the stage at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on Aug. 30. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The event promises a night of nostalgia with a lineup featuring original vocalists from the ’80s. The list includes A Flock of Seagulls (“I Ran [So Far Away]”), Wang Chung (“Everybody Have Fun Tonight”), The English Beat (“Mirror in the Bathroom”), Missing Persons (“Words”), The Vapors (“Turning Japanese”), Stacey Q (“Two of Hearts”), The Escape Club (“Wild, Wild West”), Musical Youth (“Pass The Dutchie”), Animotion (“Obsession”), Dramarama (“Anything, Anything [I’ll Give You]”), and Boys Don’t Cry (“Wanna Be a Cowboy”).

Tickets for this unique ’80s experience can be purchased on Ticketmaster starting Jan. 19. The Lost ’80s Live tour is renowned for providing fans a rare opportunity to relive the era’s musical magic in one unforgettable night.

