Louie Ortega joins Wiley Ray in tribute to Roy Orbison

Show coming to the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande June 17

– Two-time Grammy Award winner Louie Ortega joins Wiley Ray and the Big O Band on Father’s Day weekend, as they pay tribute to Roy Orbison. The show, Roy Orbison Returns, is on Friday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Center. Roy Orbison Returns is a fully-scripted musical theater re-creation of Orbison’s 1980s concert era with costumes, lighting, staging, and Orbison’s original setlist.

Guests will hear Pretty Woman, Crying, Only the Lonely, and many more. The public is invited out for a night to celebrate Orbison and be “taken back to experience what he is best known for, his humor, and his amazing music.”

Born in Texas, Orbison began singing in a rockabilly and country-western band as a teenager. From 1960 to 1966, 22 of Orbison’s singles reached the Billboard Top 40. Orbison’s honors include induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as five other Grammy Awards.

“Come join us and enjoy this special tribute to Roy Orbison,” says Ortega.

Tickets are on sale now for $44 gold, $24 silver, and $20 bronze at the Clark Center box office (805) 489-9444 or clarkcenter.org.

