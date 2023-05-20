Luke Bryan concert at Mid-State Fair sells out

This will be Luke Bryan’s second completely sold-out concert at the fair

– The Luke Bryan concert, set to take place on July 23, has sold out. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series. This will be Luke Bryan’s second completely sold-out concert at the California Mid-State Fair.

Country music artist and television personality Luke Bryan has released 30 No. 1 hits, garnered nearly 20 billion worldwide streams, and has more RIAA-certified digital single certifications than any other Country artist of all time with 81.5 Million. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for millions and millions of fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, farm tours, spring break shows, and eight sold-out “Crash My Playa” destination concert events. Bryan has won 50+ major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year.

For a complete list of concerts as part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series, visit www.MidStateFair.com.

