Luke Bryan to perform at Mid-State Fair

This will be Bryan’s second appearance at the fair after a sold-out show in 2018

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Luke Bryan has been confirmed to perform in concert on Sunday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. An opening act will be announced in the near future. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This will be Luke Bryan’s second appearance at the California Mid-State Fair, having completely sold out the main grandstand in 2018.

Ticket prices for the show are $50, $85, $130, $155, and $175 (Pit, standing only) and will go on sale Friday, May 5, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s Official website www.MidStateFair.com. Note: the box office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of its official channels.

Country music superstar and television personality Luke Bryan has released 30 No. 1 hits, sold 13 million albums, and garnered nearly 20 billion worldwide streams during his illustrious career.

His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for millions and millions of fans, and he has won 50+ major music awards, including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. In 2023, Luke Bryan is back for his sixth season as a celebrity judge on ABC’s American Idol. Check out more

about Luke Bryan on his website LukeBryan.com, and follow him on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

