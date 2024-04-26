Lumber company delivers garden kits to local schools

– Big Creek Lumber’s school garden grant program is distributing garden bed grants to twelve local schools this week.

In its eighth year, the program selected grant recipients based on applications submitted in the fall, with deliveries scheduled for the spring. Each garden kit, comprising redwood lumber from Big Creek Lumber, fasteners from Midwest Fasteners, and garden tools from Orgill, will be directly delivered to the schools for immediate assembly and use.

Established as part of Big Creek’s 70th Anniversary Celebration in 2016, the garden grant program aims to support school garden initiatives in communities where the company operates. These gardens, built using sustainably harvested redwood, serve as educational tools for fostering gardening skills and promoting healthy lifestyles.

School Garden Beds are donated to institutions in areas including Atwater, Half Moon Bay, Paso Robles, Santa Cruz, Vallejo, and Watsonville.

Big Creek Lumber Company, a family-owned business since 1946, has deep roots in the Central Coast, spanning seven generations of the McCrary family. The company operates a sawmill, wholesale sales department, six Pro Dealer lumber yards, a forestry department, and a logging operation. Known for its commitment to superior and sustainable forest stewardship, Big Creek specializes in growing, selectively harvesting, and milling Central Coast redwood and Douglas fir.

For more information on Big Creek Lumber, its products, and lumber yards, visit www.bigcreeklumber.com.

Share To Social Media