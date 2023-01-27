‘Lumberjacks in Love’ now playing at Great American Melodrama

Audience favorite returns to open the 2023 Season

– It’s 1912 at the Haywire Logging Camp in Minnesota, 200 miles from the nearest town. Lumberjacks Slim, Muskrat, Dirty Bob, Moonlight, and The Kid live their bachelor life. However, when Slim accidentally orders himself a mail-order bride named Rose, their simple shanty lives are turned upside down. Lumberjacks in Love is a hilarious musical comedy by Fred Alley and James Kaplan. Originally produced at the Northern Sky Theatre in Door County, Wisconsin, this show has been a hit with audiences at the Great American Melodrama in Oceano in two previous productions over the years.

The show will run Wednesdays-Sundays through March 25. Doors open 30 minutes before showtimes. Tickets can be purchased in advance online with prices starting at $30 and incredible discounts for season pass holders. For more information, including details about tickets and discounts, visit www.americanmelodrama.com.

In addition to Lumberjacks in Love, the performance features a third-act musical Vaudeville revue called A Culinary Cabaret directed by Eric Hoit.

Lumberjacks in Love is directed by John Keating, a Wisconsin-based theatre artist who performed in the Melodrama’s previous production of the show. He is joined by Andy Hudson at the piano as Music Director. In addition to the piano, the cast will play rustic instruments during some songs in the show, including a custom-made cigar-box guitar built by Melodrama alum, former Lumberjacks in Love cast member and PCPA instructor George Walker.

The cast of Lumberjacks in Love is full of Melodrama favorites including Toby Tropper as “Dirty Bob,” Antwon Mason as “Minnesota Slim,” and Mia Mekjian as “Rose.” They are joined by PCPA grads Syndey Ennis, Garrett Haven, and Nathan Miklas.

