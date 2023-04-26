Lupita D’Alessio to perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

D’Alessio to say goodbye to North American fans with ‘Gracias Tour’

– Mexican singer Lupita D’Alessio, with more than 50 years of experience and over 40 million records sold, is bringing her “Gracias Tour” to the United States to thank her loyal fans. The tour, which started in January in Mexicali, will be making a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on Sept. 22.

D’Alessio will be accompanied by her son, Ernesto D’Alessio, as a guest artist during her tour.

Tickets for the show will be available on April 28, at 10 a.m. local time, through Ticketmaster and Seitrackus.com. Lupita D’Alessio’s musical career began in 1971, when she participated in a variety show hosted by her father, Poncho D’Alessio. She went on to participate in the International Festival of Popular Song before recording her first LP.

In 1978, she won the OTI Festival with the song “Como Tú,” and in her career, she has placed first in classics that are now part of the Mexican musical culture, such as “Que Ganas de No Verte Nunca Más,” “Mudanzas,” “Inocente Pobre Amiga,” “Ese Hombre,” “I’m Sorry My Love,” “My Heart Is a Gypsy,” and “Sleeping Lion.”

After fulfilling one of her dreams by re-recording her greatest hits live in a concert at the CDMX Arena and being immortalized on a CD-DVD, she is now ready to thank her audience with the “Gracias Tour.”

