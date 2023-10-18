LXV Wine celebrates 10 years in downtown Paso Robles

– LXV Wine is celebrating its 10th anniversary today.

In 2013, Neeta and Kunal Mittal opened the doors to LXV in a humble corner at 13th and Pine in downtown Paso Robles. Their vision transformed the space with blue walls, day beds, a handcrafted curved bar, and quality wines.

The Mittals curated a wine program featuring wines from Central Coast vineyards such as G2 (North), White Hawk, Glen Rose, and their own estate vineyard, Armaa N., in the Willow Creek AVA. Their wine selection ranges from classic Bordeauxs, sangiovese, and nebbiolo to blanc de sangiovese and a sparkling rosé of cabernet Franc, created by winemaker Jeffrey Strekas and consulting winemaker Frederick Ammons, with a focus on quality and old-world style.

“Over the past decade, LXV has been a hub of spirited, animated, and passionate conversations,” Neeta says. “It’s not just a tasting room. It’s a place where wine transcends the glass, sparking discussions about terroir, food, flavors, and the experiential facets of wine. It’s where personal stories intertwine with wine, celebrating the unique blend of Paso Robles and Indian cultures, forging deep bonds of friendship, and offering solace during life’s ups and downs.”

Neeta and Kunal express their heartfelt gratitude, saying, “We humbly look back at that first day when we knew nothing for sure except for one thing – this tasting room has our back, and our community has us in their hearts. I hope we carry on with the same vulnerability and grit in the years ahead”.

LXV has achieved several milestones over the past decade. It was recognized as the best wine-tasting experience in America by USA Today, and has played a role in transforming downtown Paso Robles into a hub of highly regarded wine tastings.

This year marks a significant milestone as LXV embarks on winemaking in Bordeaux. Additionally, the tasting room underwent a transformation, now featuring large wine maps and formal tables.

As LXV embarks on its second decade, Neeta and Kunal say they remain dedicated to offering exceptional wine experiences and fostering genuine connections. “This anniversary is a testament to the enduring power of community, shared moments, and a deep passion for wine,” Neeta says.

