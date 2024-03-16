Maddie & Tae to perform at Salinas Valley Fair

Duo known for their ‘honest songwriting and tight harmonies’

– The Salinas Valley Fair is gearing up to celebrate its 80th annual event, set to take place from May 16-19, 2024, at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds located at 625 Division Street. Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae is scheduled to headline the fair on Saturday, May 18.

Known for their honest songwriting and tight harmonies, the duo has garnered praise for their recent collection of songs, “Through The Madness Vol. 2.” Maddie & Tae’s accolades include multiple No. 1 hits on the Country Airplay Charts and various music awards.

“We are looking forward to offering a headlining entertainment piece to the Salinas Valley Fair,” said Lauren Hamilton, Salinas Valley Fair CEO. “The fair enjoyed Dylan Scott in 2023, and we are thrilled to be offering the Maddie & Tae concert at our Stampede Arena for the Salinas Valley community this year.”

Tickets for the Maddie & Tae concert will be available for purchase online from March 15 through May 17, with general seating priced at $40 and front stage tickets at $75. Tickets will also be sold at the gates for $55 prior to the concert on May 18th. Fair admission is not included in the concert ticket purchase.

Fair admission prices vary, with adult tickets priced at $12, senior tickets (60+ years) at $8, and youth tickets (6-17 years) at $8. Children aged 5 and under receive free admission. Special admission days include Kids’ Holaday Thursday on May 16th, Senior Day on May 17, and Armed Forces Day on May 18.

In addition to the concert, the Salinas Valley Fair will feature four days of family-friendly entertainment, including music on the Steinbeck Stage and the Junior Livestock Auction on May 18. Fairgoers can enjoy traditional fair food, beverages, and dancing at the Long Branch Saloon.

Pre-sale tickets for the fair are available at discounted rates until May 15, with parking priced at $20. Activities and community fun are scheduled to begin on May 16 at 11 a.m. and continue through May 19th at 10:30 p.m.

For inquiries about the 80th Salinas Valley Fair and the Maddie & Tae concert, individuals can contact the SVF Office at (831) 385-3243 or via email at svf@salinasvalleyfair.com.

