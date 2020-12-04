Main Street Association conducting Christmas tree and gifts fundraising event

–The Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association will kick off its first-ever Christmas tree fundraising event, in support of local downtown merchants as well as the Main Street association. This event is part of a new “Love Local Now- Enjoy Local Later” campaign which will be an on-going movement in support of small businesses.

Kahunas Surf in downtown Paso Robles has donated and decorated a beautiful tree for display in the front of their store. Local merchants are donating gifts to be featured on and under the tree. Gifts and packages include gifts for kids, birthday packages, spa packages, restaurant certificates, wines, interior design packages, and more. The holiday Christmas tree packed with gifts galore is valued at over $2,000.

How to participate:

During the month of December, Main Street will be posting the gifts featured on and under the tree on their FB page. You may also visit Kahunas Surf downtown Paso Robles to see the tree and gifts displayed. For each ticket purchased, a number will be assigned. To purchase your tickets, message Main Street on their Facebook page at facebook.com/pasoroblesdowntown or

visit pasoroblesdowntown.org – hit the “donate” button- make your purchase- comment “tree fundraiser.” Each drawing will be chosen by a random number generator. Payments will be accepted via PayPal.

On Dec. 23, 2020, Main Street will stream the drawing on Facebook live and announce the winners. The tree and all gifts will need to be picked up by Dec. 24 (call to make arrangements at (805) 238-4103)

All proceeds will go towards helping Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association further its work in our local community.

“My heart is full by the generous donations we have already received from local business,” said Derek Bettencourt, Main Street Board President. “We are so lucky to belong to such an incredible community. Together we are PasoStrong.”

For more information, email info@pasoroblesdowntown.org, call (805) 238-4103, or visit pasoroblesdowntown.org.

