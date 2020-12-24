Main Street’s Christmas tree drawing raises $3,500

–The Paso Robles Main Street Association held its first-ever Christmas Tree and Gifts Drawing at Kahumas on 12th Street in Paso Robles. Main Street raised over $3,500 by selling $25 tickets for the drawing.

Santa Claus drew the winning ticket from several hundred entries. The winner was Lauren Pickard of Paso Robles. She will receive the decorated Christmas tree with more than $3,000 worth of gifts and certificates from stores and services in Paso Robles.

Main Street President Derek Bettencourt said, “This went great. Over $3500 was raised for Main Street. We had over 30 different donors, all around the downtown area.”

The money raised will help pay Main Street’s expenses, which have been devasted by the canceling of events in 2020 such as Light Up the Downtown, the Christmas Light Parade, and the Vine Street Victorian Christmas.

“We’re looking to build on this and keep the momentum going,” Bettencourt said.

