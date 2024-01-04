Make a difference in 2024 by becoming a Red Cross volunteer

Need for volunteers grows as climate crisis reportedly brings more frequent, intense disasters

– A new year is here, a time when many make our New Year’s resolutions. This year, the American Red Cross encourages members of the public to resolve to make a difference and support the community by becoming a volunteer.

“We’re seeing both the frequency and intensity of disasters increase due to the climate crisis,” said Executive Director of the Pacific Coast Chapter Tony Briggs. “Across the country, the Red Cross is responding to nearly twice as many large disasters as we did a decade ago to help people. This uptick in responses means we need more volunteers. The need to help has never been greater.”

Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to sign up for opportunities with the Pacific Coast Chapter. Volunteers can help people here across the Pacific Coast or they can sign up to support disaster victims in other parts of the country.

In Central California, more than 2,000 people volunteer with the Red Cross. In the last year, they responded to 525 disasters, trained thousands in lifesaving classes, supported military families with emergency communications, and installed more than 4,200 smoke alarms across Central California.

Local volunteers are part of the almost 275,000 volunteers across the country whose support enables the Red Cross to provide relief and comfort for disaster victims, lifesaving blood products for patients, emergency support for military families and veterans, and more.

Disaster volunteers- Some of the most needed disaster-related volunteer roles include:

Disaster Action Team: Most of the 60,000 emergencies that the Red Cross responds to each year are smaller disasters like home fires and these are no less devastating to the families affected. As a Disaster Action Team volunteer, help comfort and support people in the community by meeting any immediate needs such as food, shelter, clothing, or supplies and connecting them to long-term recovery services. The Red Cross supplies all the training needed.

Disaster recovery care: Casework volunteers provide support to people after disasters to help them get back on their feet. This can include providing referrals to other organizations, serving as an advocate, and issuing financial assistance through a special online system. Volunteers are needed to help both virtually and onsite after disasters.

Disaster mental health: Disaster mental health volunteers provide mental health support to those impacted by a disaster. To be qualified, volunteers must hold a master’s degree and a current, unencumbered license as a social worker, psychologist, professional counselor, marriage and family therapist, psychiatrist, school psychologist, or school counselor. Current psychiatric nurses with state licenses as a registered nurses and at least two years’ experience in a psychiatric setting are also qualified, as are retired mental health professionals who were licensed and maintained a license or certification in good standing upon retirement.

Disaster preparedness presenter: Red Cross Disaster Preparedness Volunteers teach people of all ages how to reduce the risk of disaster, prepare to respond effectively, and cope with disasters when they happen. Whether leading courses in person or online, these volunteers’ skills in teaching, motivating, and communicating will help make the community stronger and more resilient in the face of the climate crisis.

Service to the armed forces

Hero Care Network caseworker: The Red Cross Hero Care Network Caseworkers provide emergency communications and critical care to the country’s military members, veterans, and their families. This is a virtual opportunity.

Resiliency workshop facilitator: As a workshop facilitator, these volunteers provide the tools to address the stress of military life and reintegration with family and community by teaching resiliency skills through three impactful programs—Coping with Deployments, Reconnection workshops, and Mind-Body workshops. Must be a clinically licensed behavioral health practitioner, available to lead two in-person workshops a year.

Biomedical services

The Red Cross helps to supply about 40% of the nation’s blood, and we depend on volunteers to help ensure patients have access to this lifesaving gift.

Blood donor ambassador (Santa Barbara County): Volunteer blood donor ambassadors ensure that blood donors have a pleasant and fulfilling experience, from the moment they arrive to the moment they leave. They greet donors, answer questions, and thank them for their donation.

Visit redcross.org/volunteer to take the volunteer role finder quiz to find the perfect volunteer opportunity.

Share To Social Media