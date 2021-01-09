Make a heart-shaped heating pad for Valentine’s Day with the Paso Robles Library

–On Thursday, Feb. 25, from 7-8 p.m., learn a new skill or improve your crafting abilities with the Paso Robles City Library’s online craft series! In keeping with February’s theme of Romance, this month’s hand sewing project uses simple sewing techniques and cute Valentine-themed fabric to create a colorful and useful heating pad to let your loved one know how much they mean to you. Thanks to a generous donation from local doTERRA representative Taryn Mohler, participants can also choose a scent (lavender, peppermint, or eucalyptus) to make this craft an extra special sensory experience.

Space is limited. Registration is required for all participants by Feb. 12 to receive craft kit materials and information about the Thursday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Zoom meet up. For ages 16+.

For more information about adult programming, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen, kchristiansen@prcity.com or (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the Library is open for Grab-and-Go Service Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

