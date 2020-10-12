Make an embroidered broach with the Paso Robles Library

Craft kits available for pick up beginning Nov. 2

–Learn a new skill or improve your crafting abilities with the Paso Robles City Library’s online craft series. November’s craft is a beautiful embroidered broach based on a design from Cloth Paper Scissors magazine.

Space is limited. Registration is required for all participants by Nov. 13 to receive craft kit materials and information about the Wednesday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m. Zoom meet up. For ages 16+.

For more information about adult programming, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen, kchristiansen@prcity.com, or (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the Library is open Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday- Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library for updates.

