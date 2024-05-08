Make beeswax candles at upcoming library crafting session

– Crafting enthusiasts are invited to enhance their skills at the Paso Robles Library’s Crafting with Adults monthly series, with an upcoming session focusing on crafting beeswax celebration candles.

The session, titled “Beeswax Celebration Candles,” is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Conference Room.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn how to create two varieties of candles: small, dipped birthday candles and a poured votive candle, using materials provided at the event.

This project uses ideas and instructions from the Paso Robles City Library’s new Creativebug craft database.

The registration period for the event runs from through May 24. Interested individuals, aged 16 and above, are required to register in advance, as space is limited.

