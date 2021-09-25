Make Dia de los Muertos felt Calacas with the Paso Robles Library

Deadline to register is Oct. 14

– In keeping with the October theme of “A Good Scare,” this month the Paso Robles Library is creating a pair of skeletons with a sugar skull flavor to display in your home or give as a gift. Using simple supplies including felt and embroidery floss, you will create an engaging piece similar to the one depicted, based on the design of Aimee Ray (https://www.etsy.com/shop/littledear).

To participate, sign up before October 14; once signed up, you will receive details about craft kit pickup and the Zoom meetup. Work on your kit until October 28 then share your achievement that night, 6-7: p.m., via Zoom.

Space is limited. Registration with a library card is required. For ages 16+.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for unvaccinated individuals. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related