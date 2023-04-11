Male pedestrian struck and killed by train in Paso Robles

Update posted Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.:

Man struck by southbound Amtrak passenger train

– The Paso Robles Police Department has released additional information regarding a fatal train collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon:

On Tuesday at approximately 2:12 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department received information that a pedestrian was struck by a southbound Amtrak passenger train near the 2800 block of Riverside Ave. When police officers arrived on the scene, they located a white male adult who was deceased from injuries sustained from the collision. Paso Robles Police detectives were able to retrieve surveillance video of the incident, which is currently under review. The victim has not been positively identified at this time, and the San Luis Obispo Sheriff-Coroner has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

Original story posted Tuesday, 4:05 p.m.:

Authorities respond to deadly train incident

– Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a deadly train collision this afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at approximately 2:18 p.m. in response to a report of a pedestrian incident. Upon arrival, they discovered that a male had been struck and killed by an Amtrak train just north of the 2800 block of Riverside Ave.

The identity of the victim has not been released. The collision is currently under investigation, and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office coroner was called to the scene to assist local authorities.

Further information about the incident is yet to be released.

-Report and photos by Anthony Reed.

