Man arrested after brandishing firearm at local bar

Michael Anthony Garcia, 26 years old, of Nipomo, arrested on several charges

– On Sunday at approximately 1:45 a.m., officers from the Atascadero Police Department responded to multiple reports of an altercation at the Whiskey and June Bar, located at 5950 El Camino Real. It was reported a male had confronted others, brandished a firearm, and pointed it at them before fleeing the area in a vehicle. A description of the vehicle including a license plate was provided.

Shortly afterwards, an Atascadero Police officer located the vehicle being driven in the 9800 block of East Front. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted resulting in four persons being detained. The driver of the vehicle, Michael Anthony Garcia, 26 years old, of Nipomo, was determined to have been the person involved in the altercation at the Whiskey and June bar.

A loaded firearm was recovered in the vehicle Garcia had been driving. Garcia was arrested on several charges that included felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony making criminal threats, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, (misdemeanor), and driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.

Garcia was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

If there are any questions, please contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

