Man arrested after ‘strong arm’ robbery in San Luis Obispo

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jonathan Richardson, 28-years-old, of San Luis Obispo, booked on charges of robbery, resisting arrest

– On Saturday at 12:45 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department officers responded to a reported strong-arm robbery at the Chevron gas station, located at 12424 Los Osos Valley Rd. in San Luis Obispo. A male suspect reportedly entered the business, went behind the counter, took merchandise, and threatened the clerk with physical harm.

The suspect and his female companion were reported to be on foot moving towards the Target parking lot on Los Osos Valley Rd. Within minutes, officers arrived at the Target parking lot and contacted the suspect, 28-year-old San Luis Obispo resident Jonathan Richardson, who matched the description and appeared to be in possession of the stolen property.

Richardson was reportedly non-compliant and sustained minor injuries during his arrest. Richardson was treated at Sierra Vista Hospital before being booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for robbery and resisting arrest.

No further information is available.

Advertisement

Related