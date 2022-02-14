Man arrested for arson in Grover Beach

Fire was contained before it could damage the interior of the business

– At about 10:59 p.m. on Saturday, Grover Beach Police officers and Five Cities Fire Authority personnel were dispatched to a commercial structure fire located at 1675 W. Grand Avenue in Grover Beach. Multiple officers quickly arrived on the scene and discovered the fire to the rear of the commercial business, Sherwin Williams. The officers used four fire extinguishers to help contain the fire to the exterior of the building and a wood pallet containing paint containers. Five Cities Fire arrived a short time later and took over the fire protection where they were able to extinguish the fire before it could damage the interior of the business.

As Five Cities Fire was extinguishing the fire, the police officers started an area search for witnesses. They were able to find a witness who gave a suspect description. A short distance away from the fire scene, a patrol officer found a man matching the suspect description.

The man was contacted and found to be in possession of a torch lighter and had remnants of paint on him. The man, identified as Raymond Isiah Reyes, 23, of Grover Beach was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for Arson. His bond was set at $250,000.

