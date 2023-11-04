Man arrested for domestic violence

Kona Wilson, 37, of San Luis Obispo, arrested Friday afternoon

– On Friday, Nov. 3, at approximately 1:08 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department received an emergency call from a female who had reportedly been in a physical altercation with her boyfriend, who had also threatened to kill her while brandishing a knife. The female was able to flee the residence and call 911. When officers arrived, the female was outside the residence, and the male, 37-year-old Kona Wilson, had barricaded himself in the residence.

Surrounding neighbors were requested to shelter in place. After several hours of negotiation, officers deployed a “flash bang” in the side yard of the house and Wilson surrendered shortly after.

Wilson was taken into custody without further incident and is being booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges:

Felony terrorist threats

Misdemeanor domestic violence

Misdemeanor exhibiting a deadly weapon (knife)

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office provided mutual aid during this arrest.

