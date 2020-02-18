Man arrested for felony DUI causing injuries after rolling truck down 30-ft embankment

–On Sunday at 9:30 PM, 42-year-old Cambria man Zachary Thomas Boswell was driving a 2008 Polaris Ranger near the address of 18844 Highway 1, South of Ragged Point. There were two passengers in the front seat as well as two passengers in the bed portion of the Ranger. Due to Boswell’s alcoholic intoxication, he allowed the Ranger to veer from an otherwise safe path of travel off of the property and roll down a 30-foot embankment, according to a press release from California Highway Patrol.

The Ranger rolled ejecting all five occupants and came to rest in the northbound lane of Highway 1. No one was wearing helmets or seatbelts at the time of this collision, according to CHP.

The collision resulted in injuries to three of the occupants that range from minor to major. Cal Fire responded intended to injured parties. Injured parties were transported to Sierra Vista Medical Center.

Boswell was arrested at the hospital for felony DUI causing injuries.

Share this post!

Related