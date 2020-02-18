Paso Robles News|Tuesday, February 18, 2020
You are here: Home » Region » Man arrested for felony DUI causing injuries after rolling truck down 30-ft embankment
  • Follow Us!

Man arrested for felony DUI causing injuries after rolling truck down 30-ft embankment 

Posted: 5:14 am, February 18, 2020 by News Staff

–On Sunday at 9:30 PM, 42-year-old Cambria man Zachary Thomas Boswell was driving a 2008 Polaris Ranger near the address of 18844 Highway 1, South of Ragged Point. There were two passengers in the front seat as well as two passengers in the bed portion of the Ranger. Due to Boswell’s alcoholic intoxication, he allowed the Ranger to veer from an otherwise safe path of travel off of the property and roll down a 30-foot embankment, according to a press release from California Highway Patrol.

The Ranger rolled ejecting all five occupants and came to rest in the northbound lane of Highway 1. No one was wearing helmets or seatbelts at the time of this collision, according to CHP.

The collision resulted in injuries to three of the occupants that range from minor to major. Cal Fire responded intended to injured parties. Injured parties were transported to Sierra Vista Medical Center.

Boswell was arrested at the hospital for felony DUI causing injuries.

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,850 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.