Man arrested for for lewd conduct, prowling, peeping

Keith William Phillips, 49, was a previously registered sex offender out of Arizona

– On Monday, San Luis Obispo Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence located in the 1200 block of Stafford for the report of a prowler. The victim reported that a male subject, later identified as 49-year-old Keith William Phillips, was captured on a doorbell camera video masturbating outside of the house the previous evening, Oct.1, at approximately 10 p.m.

During the investigation, officers learned that one of the victims, a 17-year-old female, had been showering at the time. The video reportedly showed Phillips watching her through a partially open bathroom window while masturbating. The victims then discovered an additional video of Phillips masturbating outside the home in May of 2023.

Phillips is a previously registered sex offender out of Arizona, according to SLOPD. After relocating to California, the 10-year threshold status was reached for his conviction, and his PC 290 sex offender registration requirements ended in 2014.

Officers located Phillips on Wednesday after one of the victims saw him on Stafford Street and notified SLOPD. He was arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges:

PC 314.1 – Felony indecent exposure with a prior conviction

PC 647(a) – Misdemeanor lewd conduct in public

PC 647(h) – Misdemeanor prowling

PC 647(i) – Misdemeanor peeping

PC 646.6(a)(1) – Misdemeanor annoy or molest a child under 18

Officers requested and were granted a bail enhancement for Phillips. He remains in custody at this time with bail set at $200,000.

Share To Social Media