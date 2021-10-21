Man arrested for illegal marijuana grow operation

26-year-old Spencer Jefferson arrested in San Luis Obispo last week

– On Thursday, Oct. 14, at approximately 3 p.m., a search warrant was served by San Luis Obispo Police at the residence of 26-year-old San Luis Obispo resident Spencer Jefferson regarding the illegal cultivation of marijuana. Jefferson had previously been charged with the illegal cultivation of marijuana in the residence in Nov. 2020. He had reportedly converted the entire interior of the home and backyard into an illegal grow and production operation.

Over the past two months, investigators began receiving new complaints that Jefferson was continuing with suspected illegal cultivation in the home. During the search of the home, investigators discovered that Jefferson was using the home for the illegal production of marijuana products including illegal cultivation and extraction.

The City of San Luis Obispo allows residents that are 21 or older to possess up to six (6) live marijuana plants. Jefferson was taken into custody on warrants from the previous investigation and the current investigation will be reviewed by the district attorney’s office.

