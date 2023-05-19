Man arrested for multiple burglaries in SLO

Danny Ortiz-Estrada, a 28-year-old male transient, suspected of several more burglaries, police say

– Last Wednesday, at about 12:41 p.m., officers from San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a burglary in progress call in the 0-99 block of Encanto. The victim, who was not home at the time, observed an unknown male attempting to gain entry into the house via their home video surveillance system. Officers arrived on the scene and located the suspect, Danny Ortiz-Estrada, in the backyard. After further investigation, Ortiz-Estrada was arrested for first-degree burglary. Upon the search of Ortiz-Estrada’s person, officers located property that was determined to also be stolen from a different victim.

Approximately one hour later at about 1:39 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 0-99 block of Los Verdes to a report of a residential burglary. During the investigation, officers were able to determine that the stolen items found on Ortiz-Estrada’s person belonged to the victim at this location. Ortiz-Estrada was charged with an additional count of first-degree burglary.

Ortiz-Estrada was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail where he was booked on two counts of first-degree burglary and identity theft. His bail was set at $150,000.

Ortiz-Estrada is suspected to have committed several more burglaries and SLOPD detectives are actively investigating leads.

