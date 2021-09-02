Man arrested for robbery of Chase Bank in Paso Robles

No money was lost and no one was injured during the incident

–On Wednesday at approximately 4:50 p.m., an employee of Chase Bank, located on Niblick Road in Paso Robles, called 911 to report a robbery had just occurred.

The employee told dispatch the suspect handed her a note demanding money, and brandished what looked like a handgun. The suspect then fled the bank, but did not get any money from the bank employees.

Officers immediately arrived in the area and started a search for the suspect, while other Paso Robles Police officers ensured the employees were safe and uninjured. A California Highway Patrol helicopter assisted in the search.

A short time later, citizens in the area reported seeing a subject matching the description of the bank robber near Albertson’s on Niblick Road. Officers arrived and located the subject, and with the assistance of a police K9, the subject was taken into custody without incident.

The bank employee was able to identify the subject as the person who had robbed the bank. There was no monetary loss and no one was injured during this incident.

The suspect was identified as Andrew Gilbertson, 46, of Paso Robles. He was charged with one count of felony robbery and transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Police says they would like to thank the citizens who called dispatch with critical information that brought this incident to a safe and successful conclusion.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

