Man arrested in Morro Bay for grand theft, battery, disorderly conduct

–On July 12 at about 12:14 p.m., Morro Bay Police Officers were called to the Mobil Gas Station at 911 Morro Bay Blvd, regarding an assault. At the scene, officers determined that the suspect, 21-year-old Andrew Bergfalk, entered the store intoxicated and confronted the store clerk about her relationship status. The suspect walked around the cashier counter and removed the victim’s phone from her waistband. A verbal altercation ensued when another store employee attempted to intercede. Bergfalk then reportedly assaulted the male employee and later struck both victims. The victims and the suspect all sustained injuries because of the physical altercation. The suspect was arrested on scene and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for charges related to the assault and theft.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Morro Bay Police Department (805) 772-6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

