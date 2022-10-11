Man arrested in SLO for commercial burglary, vehicle theft

Vehicle stolen from business on Marsh St. in San Luis Obispo

– On Sunday at 11:20 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Marsh Street for a burglary alarm activation at a car sales/repair business. Upon arrival, officers found the front window of the business had been broken out and discovered a vehicle had been stolen and driven out through the roll-up garage door. At approximately 1:48 a.m. on Monday morning, a single-vehicle collision occurred at California and Marsh. Responding officers located the vehicle and recognized that it was the vehicle stolen from the Marsh Street business a few hours earlier. Officers searched the area and located the suspect, 43-year-old Portland Oregon resident Jeffrey Thomas Lincoln, hiding in the front yard of a residence on the 1100 block of California.

Lincoln was arrested for commercial burglary, felony vehicle theft, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony vandalism, and was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

