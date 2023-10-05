Man arrested on criminal threats, weapons charges

– On Monday at approximately 1:17 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department officers were dispatched to the railroad tracks near Palm and Monterey for a reported reckless driver. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks, but the driver was not there. Several witnesses described the driver and said he was last seen walking towards downtown.

The suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Michael Anthony Grosso of Irvine Calif., was located a short time later on the 700 block of Higuera. Grosso was arrested for providing false identification, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and criminal threats against an officer.

On Tuesday, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the department received a call from a business in the 700 block of Higuera which reported that Grosso had been inside the store just prior to his arrest and left his backpack behind. Officers retrieved the backpack from the store and reportedly found a non-serialized “ghost” handgun inside. Further investigation led officers to evidence showing that Grosso had this handgun on him the previous day. Grosso has prior convictions for violent felonies and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Grosso was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail for the following charges:

PC 69 – Felony criminal threats

PC 25400(a) – Felony carrying a concealed firearm on a person with prior felony conviction

PC 29900(a)(1) – Felony possession of a firearm with prior violent conviction

PC 30605 – Felony possession of an assault weapon (threaded barrel on a semi-automatic pistol)

PC 148.9 – Misdemeanor providing false identification

HS 11550(a) – Misdemeanor under the influence of a controlled substance

