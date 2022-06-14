Man arrested on domestic violence, drug charges after police pursuit

Male suspect seen hitting the door of a parked vehicle with a machete

– On Sunday evening at approximately 7:25 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department received the report of a male subject in the parking lot of 9400 El Camino Real, hitting the door of a parked vehicle with a machete. On arrival, officers contacted the reporting party who advised that the subject left in an older model, silver Suburban.

Additional officers responding to the scene located the vehicle entering Northbound Hwy 101 at Santa Rosa. An officer conducted a vehicle stop on the car, which yielded initially, then proceeded northbound again on Hwy 101.

Officers pursued the vehicle with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol and the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office. A tire spike strip was deployed resulting in three tires of the suspect vehicle flattening and causing the vehicle to yield at the Northbound Main Street offramp in Templeton.

The suspect was arrested at the location without incident and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail for violation of a domestic restraining order, misdemeanor failure to yield, delaying/obstructing an officer, and possession of a controlled substance. The arrested subject was Rigoberto Perez, age 60 with no listed residence.

