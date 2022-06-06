Man arrested on homicide charges

Victim identified as 20-year-old Daniel Diaz of Oceano

– A suspect wanted in a homicide that occurred on Saturday in the 2000 block of Ocean Street in Oceano has been apprehended. The suspect is identified as 27-year-old Angel Ramos-Ramirez of Santa Maria. Ramos-Ramirez was detained by the CHP during a traffic stop that occurred at approximately 9 a.m. on Highway 101 south of Los Alamos in Santa Barbara County.

The victim in this incident is identified as 20-year-old Daniel Diaz of Oceano.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office detectives believe the suspect and victim got into an altercation in the street outside a residence in the 2000 block of Ocean Street in Oceano. Ramos-Ramirez then stabbed Diaz several times and fled the area in a vehicle. Witnesses at the scene identified the suspect as well as his vehicle.

Detectives were able to locate Ramos-Ramirez at his home in the 1200 block of Golden Drive in Santa Maria which led to the eventual traffic stop. Sheriff’s detectives later arrested him without incident.

Ramos-Ramirez was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of murder.

There are no outstanding suspects in this case. No further details are available at this time.

