Man arrested on suspicion of purchasing stolen catalytic converters

Warrants served at multiple locations in SLO County and Santa Barbara

– A Santa Maria man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of purchasing stolen catalytic converters and a stolen U-Haul trailer, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.

Samuel Lopez Lua Sr., 62, was taken into custody at his place of business, Sammy’s Auto Dismantling, located on W. Harding Street at N. Pine Avenue in Santa Maria. During the search of his residence and business, suspected stolen catalytic converters and the stolen trailer were recovered.

The arrest was made in coordination with the San Luis Obispo County Auto Theft Taskforce, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, California Department of Motor Vehicles, and San Luis Obispo County Code Enforcement. A warrant for receiving stolen property was also issued for Lopez Lua.

Lopez Lua was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property, with bail set at $80,000. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Auto Theft Taskforce.

No further details have been released at this time.

