Man assaulted at local Motel 6, suspect at large 

Posted: 7:11 am, September 8, 2021 by News Staff

motel 6 assault sloPolice seeking public’s help in identifying suspect

–On Monday afternoon at 2:56 p.m., the staff at Motel 6 South in San Luis Obispo received a call from a guest who reported being the victim of an assault. The San Luis Obispo Police Department and San Luis Obispo Fire Department responded and attended to the victim, identified as 30-year-old Vincent Baron of Fresno. Baron sustained major injuries from the assault and was transported to a local hospital. He was unable to provide a description of the suspect because of the extent of his injuries.

Detectives from the SLOPD are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone who was near Motel 6 South, 1625 Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo on Monday, Sept. 6, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. is encouraged to contact Detective Womack at (805) 594-8038 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.

