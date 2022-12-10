Man convicted of unlawfully possessing firearm

Fisser, Sr. was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that a San Luis Obispo County jury has convicted 50-year-old Jason V. Fisser, Sr. of Atascadero, the crime of possessing a .38 revolver firearm when he was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction. Under federal and state law, it is a crime for a person with a felony conviction to possess a firearm for the remainder of their lifetime.

On Feb. 18, Officer Kyle Goodrich of the Pismo Beach Police Department observed a vehicle with an obstructed license plate. He pulled the vehicle over, making contact with the defendant, Fisser, Sr. He noticed what seemed to be a handgun, and safely removed it, and asked if there were other weapons in the car. The defendant, who was on probation, told him there was a .38 revolver in the trunk. Using the keys that Fisser had, Officer Goodrich searched the car and found an unloaded .38 revolver in a pizza box in the trunk.

The jury trial was brief and only required the testimony of one witness by the prosecution. After one day of evidence, the trial concluded on day two with closing arguments. The jury deliberated for approximately thirty minutes and returned a verdict of guilty.

The defendant is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 17, 2023, in Dept. 10 of the Superior Court with Judge Jesse J. Marino presiding. The maximum possible sentence is three years in county jail.

The case was investigated by the Pismo Beach Police Department and is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Sean Baird.

