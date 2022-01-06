Man dies in traffic accident on Highway 1

Accident occurred on Highway 1 at San Luisito Creek Rd.

– Last Friday at approximately 7:22 p.m., 62-year-old Jerome Perry of San Luis Obispo was driving a Chevrolet pickup in the left turn lane of southbound Highway 1 at San Luisito Creek Rd. 38-year-old Geraldo Aldama was driving a Hyundai Sonata northbound on Highway 1 at San Luisito Creek Rd. in the outer lane. Perry reportedly made a left turn directly in front of Aldama, according to California Highway Patrol. Aldama applied his brakes, but he was unable to avoid the collision.

The front of the Hyundai Sonata collided with the right side of Chevrolet pickup. After the collision, the Chevrolet pickup immediately caught on fire, according to CHP. Perry sustained fatal injuries. Aldama was not injured.

If there are any witnesses to this collision, they are asked to contact Officer Mallory at the San Luis Obispo CHP office. (805) 594-8700.

