Paso Robles News|Friday, January 7, 2022
You are here: Home » Region » Man dies in traffic accident on Highway 1
  • Follow Us!

Man dies in traffic accident on Highway 1 

Posted: 6:30 am, January 6, 2022 by News Staff

Accident occurred on Highway 1 at San Luisito Creek Rd.

– Last Friday at approximately 7:22 p.m., 62-year-old Jerome Perry of San Luis Obispo was driving a Chevrolet pickup in the left turn lane of southbound Highway 1 at San Luisito Creek Rd. 38-year-old Geraldo Aldama was driving a Hyundai Sonata northbound on Highway 1 at San Luisito Creek Rd. in the outer lane. Perry reportedly made a left turn directly in front of Aldama, according to California Highway Patrol. Aldama applied his brakes, but he was unable to avoid the collision.

The front of the Hyundai Sonata collided with the right side of Chevrolet pickup. After the collision, the Chevrolet pickup immediately caught on fire, according to CHP. Perry sustained fatal injuries. Aldama was not injured.

If there are any witnesses to this collision, they are asked to contact Officer Mallory at the San Luis Obispo CHP office. (805) 594-8700.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.