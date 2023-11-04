Man found guilty of forcible rape causing great bodily injury

Florentino Marcelino Ramonsantiago now subject to a sentence of 25 years to life in state prison

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that a San Luis Obispo County Jury has found Florentino Marcelino Ramonsantiago, 30, guilty of Forcible Rape causing Great Bodily Injury.

After nine days of trial, the jury found Ramonsantiago guilty of forcible rape. The jury also found true the special allegation that during the rape, Ramonsantiago personally inflicted great bodily injury on the 17-year-old victim. This special allegation was based on the fact that his assault resulted in pregnancy, according to the DA. The true finding on the special allegation subjects Ramonsantiago to a sentence of 25 years to life in state prison.

During the trial, jurors heard evidence of the violent assault that occurred on April 29, 2021, at a residence in Nipomo.

“The violence and trauma suffered by the young survivor is what one would see in a horror movie,” said Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard. “The sheer courage it took for this young lady to report and later detail this shocking crime to a jury is remarkable. We are thankful to the jury for their focused attention in this very emotional and raw case and acknowledge the impact it has had on them as individuals.”

Ramonsantiago is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 1 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, the Honorable Craig B. Van Rooyen presiding. Ramonsantiago faces a sentence of up to 25 years to life in state prison.

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard who is assigned to the District Attorney’s Sexual Assault Unit.

