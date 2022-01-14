Teen killed in high-speed car accident on Spring Street

Vehicle collision closes both lanes of traffic

– One person was killed on Thursday in a traffic collision on the north end of Spring Street in Paso Robles. The multi-vehicle accident occurred shortly after 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of 34th and Spring streets.

In a video captured at the scene, a small convertible car is seen racing southbound on Spring Street, just south of the Highway 101 offramp. The drivers of a white minivan and a black truck appear not to have noticed the convertible as they pull out into the intersection.

When the accident was called in by a witness, it was reported that one accident victim was not breathing, and when emergency crews arrived to the scene they declared the person dead. The deceased person is described as a 17-year-old male but identity is being held until authorities can notify next of kin. Officers said speed contributed to the collision. The other people involved in the accident were uninjured, according to reports.

Paso Robles Police secured the area with crime tape and interviewed witnesses. Both lanes of traffic were blocked due to the collision. The sound of the impact was loud enough to bring people out of their houses nearby.

The following video was shared to the Paso Robles Incidents/Action Facebook group, viewer discretion is advised:

Editor’s note: No further information is available at this time. Please check back for updates.

-Photos and reporting by Jason Brock

