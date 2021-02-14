Man last seen in gold Chevy Silverado wanted by law enforcement

–The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a man wanted in connection with a home-invasion burglary that occurred in rural San Luis Obispo on Saturday morning.

A “Be on the Lookout” was issued for a vehicle believed to be related to the crime that occurred between 6-9 a.m. in the 1700 block of O’Connor Way, San Luis Obispo.

The vehicle is described as a gold 2006 diesel Chevy Silverado, license plate number 8Z85747, deputies say. The suspect is a male 60-65-years-old, 6-foot, tall, heavy build wearing a trucker’s hat and black jacket. The suspect is unknown to the victim, according to police radio traffic.

If you see this vehicle do not attempt to make contact and immediately contact the sheriff’s office at (805)781-4550.

Share this post!

email

Related