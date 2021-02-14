Paso Robles News|Sunday, February 14, 2021
You are here: Home » Crime » Man last seen in gold Chevy Silverado wanted by law enforcement
  • Follow Us!

Man last seen in gold Chevy Silverado wanted by law enforcement 

Posted: 4:01 pm, February 13, 2021 by News Staff
The suspect may be in a gold Chevy Silverado be on the look out

The suspect may be in a gold Chevy Silverado like this one. Stock image

–The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a man wanted in connection with a home-invasion burglary that occurred in rural San Luis Obispo on Saturday morning.

A “Be on the Lookout” was issued for a vehicle believed to be related to the crime that occurred between 6-9 a.m. in the 1700 block of O’Connor Way, San Luis Obispo.

The vehicle is described as a gold 2006 diesel Chevy Silverado, license plate number 8Z85747, deputies say. The suspect is a male 60-65-years-old, 6-foot, tall, heavy build wearing a trucker’s hat and black jacket. The suspect is unknown to the victim, according to police radio traffic.

If you see this vehicle do not attempt to make contact and immediately contact the sheriff’s office at (805)781-4550.



Share this post!
Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Email this to someone

email

Comments

Posted in:  Crime
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.