Man pleads guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving two children

Juan Adriel CambrayMiranda, 42, faces sentence of 80 years to life in state prison

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that San Luis Obispo resident Juan Adriel CambrayMiranda, 42, has pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving two separate children, including aggravated rape of a child under the age of 14, sexual penetration of a child under the age of 14, and two counts of committing lewd and lascivious acts on a child under the age of 14. The crimes occurred between April 2016 and May 2018.

CambrayMiranda is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 22, in Department 5 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, Judge Jacquelyn H. Duffy presiding. He faces 80 years to life in state prison. On that date, he will also be sentenced on a non-related residential burglary that occurred on May 31, 2021, in the city of San Luis Obispo.

The child sexual assault case was investigated by the Atascadero Police Department and San Luis Obispo Police Department. The residential burglary case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. Both matters are being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kimberly R. Dittrich of the District Attorney’s Sexual Assault Prosecution Team.

