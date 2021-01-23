Man reported forcing his way into residences, grabbing female victims

–Early Friday morning at approximately 3:30 a.m., deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call for service in the 200 block of North Burton Street in Nipomo. It was reported that a male suspect had forced his way into a residence and grabbed a female victim. The suspect left prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

A short time later, at approximately 5:45 a.m., deputies responded to a burglary in progress in the 100 block of E. Tefft Street in Nipomo. It was reported that a male suspect was inside of a residence and had grabbed a female victim. The suspect left prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

In both cases, neither female was hurt.

The same man is believed to be the suspect in both cases. He is described as a light-skinned black male adult, 25-30 years old, thin build, approximately 5’11” tall, clean-shaven, short hair, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, blue surgical mask, and possibly walking with a limp.

Sheriff’s detectives are requesting anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Dispatch line at (805) 781-4550. Investigators are also requesting that anyone in the Old Town Nipomo area check surveillance cameras or Ring-type doorbell cameras for any suspicious activity between midnight and 7 a.m.

