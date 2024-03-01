Man rescued after driving vehicle off cliff near Big Sur

– A man was rescued two days after accidentally driving his car off a cliffside near Big Sur, according to multiple reports.

The California Highway Patrol Coastal Division confirmed on Wednesday that they dispatched a team to search the coastline from Post Ranch in Big Sur to Monastery Beach in Carmel on Tuesday morning at approximately 8:30 a.m. local time, reports say. This action followed after a man, who left work on Sunday at around 11:30 p.m., failed to reach his destination.

The rescued male and his vehicle were found approximately 400 feet down a cliff, as reported by the Big Sur Fire Chief who “roped down to the victim and began to assess his injuries,” according to a Facebook post from the CHP Coastal Division Air Operations. Accompanying the post was a video documenting the rescue:

According to reports, the rescued man swerved to miss some deer while driving home from Post Ranch in Big Sur on Sunday, causing him to veer off the roadway and roll several hundred feet down the cliff edge. He reportedly had been ejected through his sunroof as the car descended down the cliff.

