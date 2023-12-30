Man rescued from cliff in Avila Beach

Hiker rescued by civilian father and son

– A man was rescued from a cliff at Cave Landing in Avila Beach on Thursday morning, according to reports and a social media post from CAL Fire SLO.

The incident, reported just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, unfolded on the 1700 block of Cave Landing Rd.

The hiker, who found himself trapped on the cliff, was successfully rescued by a father and son working at the top of Cave Landing, as per a report by KSBY. David and Daniel McCall, the father-son duo, informed KSBY that they utilized pieces of machinery and chains to hoist the man up from the cliff to safety.

Following the rescue, the man was reported to be in good condition and was evaluated by Emergency Medical Services personnel.

Cliff Rescue at Cave Landing. Person that was trapped on the cliff has been rescued and is being evaluated by EMS personnel.#CaveIC pic.twitter.com/kEiuNM3dxl — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) December 28, 2023

Share To Social Media