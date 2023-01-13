Man rescued from flooded Salinas Riverbed

Emergency crews conduct rescue using aerial ladder

– Today the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department received a call for a person trapped in the riverbed, near the 13th street bridge.

First arriving units reportedly found a male standing on an island in the middle of the river. He was unable to move from his location without entering the water. He told rescuers that he was exhausted and needed help. Paso Robles firefighters evaluated their options and using an aerial ladder performed a high-angle rope rescue to secure the patient and bring him to safety.

Three fire engines, a battalion chief, a deputy chief, a heavy rescue, and an aerial ladder responded from Paso Robles. San Luis Ambulance and Paso Robles Police Department also assisted.

