Man sentenced for sexual assaults against children

Juan Adriel Cambray Miranda, 42, sentenced to 80 year to life in state prison

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that San Luis Obispo City resident Juan Adriel Cambray Miranda, 42, has been sentenced to 80 year to life in state prison based on his plea of guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving two separate children, including aggravated rape of a child under the age of 14, sexual penetration of a child under the age of 14, and two counts of committing lewd and lascivious acts on a child under the age of 14. The crimes occurred between April 2016 and May 2018.

Cambray Miranda was also sentenced to four years in prison to be served consecutively based on his guilty plea to a non-related residential burglary which occurred on May 31, 2021 in the City of San Luis Obispo.

“For years this predator leveraged a position of trust to manipulate and sexually assault these young survivors,” said Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Dittrich. “I am in awe of the strength and courage shown by the two young victims in reporting these crimes which was necessary to hold this defendant accountable.”

The child sexual assault case was investigated by the Atascadero Police Department and San Luis Obispo Police Department. The Residential Burglary case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. Both matters were prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kimberly R. Dittrich of the District Attorney’s Sexual Assault Prosecution Team.

