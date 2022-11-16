Update: Additional information on ‘road rage’ incident released

Update posted Nov. 16:

Victim identified as 28-year-old Arroyo Grande resident Alexander Montero Pille

– The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is releasing additional information regarding the shooting that occurred on Nov. 4. Sheriff’s detectives interviewed multiple witnesses who stated the incident between two vehicles occurred on Los Berros Road in rural Arroyo Grande.

The vehicles stopped on Los Berros Road, and a physical fight ensued between the occupants of the two vehicles. According to witnesses, the victim sustained a gunshot wound during the fight and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The victim is identified as 28-year-old Arroyo Grande resident Alexander Montero Pille.

Witnesses could not provide a description of the suspect(s) or information that positively identified the vehicle associated with this incident. It is unclear from witnesses what caused the fight. It is believed to be an isolated incident. It is unknown at this time if this incident is gang-related.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, call the sheriff’s detective division at 805-781-4500. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling (805) 549-STOP (7867) or through their website: www.slotips.org.

Original story posted Nov 7:

Man shot, dies after apparent ‘road rage’ incident

Incident occurred Friday evening in rural Arroyo Grande

– On Friday, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a shooting that occurred on Los Berros Road in rural Arroyo Grande.

A reported road rage incident between the drivers of two vehicles resulted in a man being shot and then transported to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital where he later died. The incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. It is believed to be an isolated incident.

The release of details regarding the incident is limited at this time to avoid jeopardizing the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s detectives are continuing to investigate.

If anyone has information on this incident, call the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

No further information is available at this time.

