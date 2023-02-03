Paso Robles News|Friday, February 3, 2023
You are here: Home » Atascadero » Mardi Gras fundraiser planned at Pavilion on the Lake
  • Follow Us!

Mardi Gras fundraiser planned at Pavilion on the Lake 

Posted: 6:31 am, February 3, 2023 by News Staff

Mardi Gras fundraiser planned at Pavilion on the LakeEvent includes cajun fare, wine, live music

– The American Association of University Women Atascadero chapter will bring back its popular Mardi Gras fundraiser to the Pavilion at Atascadero Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

The event includes cajun food from Cahoots Catering, local wine, live music by Burning James and the Funky Flames, dancing, a silent auction, and beads. The cost to attend is $85 per person. Ticket prices go up from $85 to $100 each on Feb. 14. The event supports 2023 activities, college scholarships for North County women, and a resident summer STEM camp at UCSB for middle school girls.

Click here to purchase tickets. 

Masquerade masks and costumes are encouraged, but not required.

Can’t attend? Consider making a donation.

AAUW Atascadero is the largest of the five branches of the national organization in SLO County.

Laissez les bons temps rouler! (Let the good times roll!)

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Atascadero
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.