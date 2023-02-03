Mardi Gras fundraiser planned at Pavilion on the Lake

Event includes cajun fare, wine, live music

– The American Association of University Women Atascadero chapter will bring back its popular Mardi Gras fundraiser to the Pavilion at Atascadero Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

The event includes cajun food from Cahoots Catering, local wine, live music by Burning James and the Funky Flames, dancing, a silent auction, and beads. The cost to attend is $85 per person. Ticket prices go up from $85 to $100 each on Feb. 14. The event supports 2023 activities, college scholarships for North County women, and a resident summer STEM camp at UCSB for middle school girls.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Masquerade masks and costumes are encouraged, but not required.

Can’t attend? Consider making a donation.

AAUW Atascadero is the largest of the five branches of the national organization in SLO County.

Laissez les bons temps rouler! (Let the good times roll!)

