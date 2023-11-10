Margarita Adventures hosting kids camp during Thanksgiving break

– Margarita Adventures invites parents to enroll their children in the upcoming “Fall Into Fun” kids camp scheduled for Nov. 20-22. The outdoor educational experience, led by Ranch Naturalist Jackie Redinger, will be held at Santa Margarita Ranch between Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo, caters to two age groups: ages 6-8 from 9 a.m. to noon and ages 9-11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Limited to 10 children per group, the cost is $165, covering all three sessions and materials.

Camp activities include:

Wildlife camera setting and monitoring, with basic animal tracking

Light hiking and on-foot exploration

Native plant identification

Teambuilding games and activities

Learning about native American lifestyles, including games

Fall-themed handmade crafts and gifts

“These experiences showcase the natural wonders of the Santa Margarita Ranch,” Redinger said. “Each camp session will feature new experiences and will be an opportunity for kids to meet new friends and gain an appreciation for the natural environment that surrounds us.”

Additionally, Margarita Adventures is gearing up for the “Jump Into New Year” kids camp, scheduled for Jan. 2-4. Interested parents can find details and make reservations for both camps here.

