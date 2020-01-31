Margarita Adventures offering ‘Jurassic Ranch’ photo experience

–Santa Margarita Ranch is rich in ancient prehistory, right down to the oyster fossils that spill out of its soils. Now, guests are invited to transport themselves back to this time with “Jurassic Ranch”—the latest offering from the Photo Story Experience at Margarita Adventures.

First launched in December of 2019 with a holiday theme, the Photo Story Experience provides an interactive adventure experience that uses green screens and high technology to create fantastical photos for participants to take home.

From pterodactyls to t-rexes, vintage trains to wild bears, Jurassic Ranch is an adventure story starring some of history’s most fearsome beasts. Guests can pose to make it look as though they are being chased by a dinosaur, jumping out of a plane, and much more.

Upon arrival, guests enter a virtual world—starting with a mysterious library—where they are instructed on their coming adventure. From there, they travel through six different scenes, where they can pose and act out to create a memorable photo story. During the experience, guests are provided with a corresponding storyline that guides their poses while keeping them guessing all the way to the end.

At the conclusion of the experience, guests are provided with digital photos to share and remember.

It all takes place in a newly built studio at the Margarita Adventures headquarters at 22720 El Camino in Santa Margarita. Created and operated by Adventures, in partnership with Eaves Entertainment, the Photo Story Experience is the brainchild of Patrick Eaves—creator of the Locked Inn escape room in Grover Beach—and Margarita Adventures proprietor Karl Wittstrom. “It’s all part of our mission to provide unique experiences that bring people together to have fun and create special memories,” Wittstrom said.

The cost is $30 per person ages 13 and up ($20 ages 6-12), with up to five people per group. More information at: https://www.margarita-adventures.com/photo-story-experience/

